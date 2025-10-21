Iguazu Falls: Devil’s Throat waterfall is open for tourists again following brief closure due to rains

The Devil’s Throat, one of the most awe-inspiring waterfalls in the world, is now open to tourists again. The stunning natural formation, located in Argentina, is formed by the Iguazu River falling 82 meters over a U-shaped cliff that runs to a length of 150 meters. As per IguazuFalls.com, it is the largest waterfall in the Iguazu Falls system.

The Devil’s Throat opened for tourists The tourist circuit walkway through which the falls could be approached was closed down some days ago due to heavy rains. However, having assured themselves of the safety of the tourists, the authorities of the Iguazu National Park have reopened the walkway.

As per the same website, the amount of water that gushes through the waterfall every second on average is 1,500 cubic meters. This is enough to fill 36 Olympics-worthy swimming pools in a minute.

But the route, called the Devil’s Throat walk, is not just about the waterfall, although that is, undoubtedly, the centerpiece of it. The walk goes through the forested area where a large variety of flora and fauna can be viewed.

The animals that can be encountered include coatis, jays, toucans, waterfall swifts, turtles, agoutis, vultures, cormorants, lizards, kiskadees, among others. So, for tourists planning to visit the spectacular natural wonder, the time is right to have this experience.

How to reach and view the waterfalls Tourists can reach the waterfalls by taking a bus, car, or some other form of transportation from the nearby town of Puerto Iguazu.

Once the tourists enter the protected zone, they have to take the Jungle Ecological Train and get to the final stop. From there, the tourists take the walkway that goes up the river for more than a kilometer. The journey concludes at the point offering a breathtaking view of the falls.

The entry fee for non-Argentinian residents, as per IguazuFalls.com, is AR$45. For Argentinians, it is AR$15. A special experience is the full moon walk, which costs AR$90 for adults and AR$45 for children aged 6-12. The timings for the National Park are 8 AM to 6 PM every day.

FAQs Where is the Devil’s Throat waterfall? It is located in the Iguazu National Park of Argentina, near Puerto Iguazu.

Why was it temporarily closed for tourists? Due to heavy rains and a surge in the flow of water, the walkway to reach the viewpoint was closed for tourists.