Diane Ladd died of acute-on-chronic hypoxic respiratory failure after years of lung issues

Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee famous for her long career in films and TV, died on 3 November at the age of 89. The cause of death has finally been made public, offering the first official details about what led to the actor’s passing earlier this month.

Diane Ladd: Cause of death A death certificate obtained by People magazine on 17 November lists Ladd’s cause of death as acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure. The document notes that she had been managing interstitial lung disease for several years. Ladd was cremated on 10 November, as per the record.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypoxic respiratory failure happens when the body does not receive enough oxygen due to an underlying lung issue.

Another contributing factor was esophageal dysmotility, a condition that can interfere with normal swallowing and the movement of food through the esophagus.

Family statement Her daughter, Laura Dern, announced the death earlier this month, saying she was with her mother at the time. In the 3 November statement, Dern described Ladd as “my profound gift of a mother,” and added that she died at home in Ojai, California.

Ladd shared Laura with actor Bruce Dern, whom she was married to from 1960 until 1969. Bruce Dern marked her death with a brief tribute, calling her “funny, clever, gracious” and praising her work ethic and presence on set.

Diane Ladd career highlights and life in later years Ladd began working in the 1960s and built a steady career across both mediums. Her breakout came through Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore in 1974, earning her an Academy Award nomination.

She later won a Golden Globe for the TV adaptation of Alice. She and Laura Dern appeared together in several projects, including Wild at Heart (1990) and Rambling Rose (1991). The projects brought Ladd additional Oscar nominations.

Ladd was married three times. Her husband of more than two decades, Robert Charles Hunter, died at age 77. She is now survived by Laura and her two grandchildren, Ellery Walker and Jaya Harper.

FAQs What was Diane Ladd’s cause of death? Her cause of death was listed as acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure.

Did Diane Ladd have any underlying medical conditions? Yes, the death certificate notes interstitial lung disease and esophageal dysmotility as contributing conditions.

When did Diane Ladd die? She passed away on 3 November at the age of 89, according to her family.