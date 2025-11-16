Dick Van Dyke admits things aren’t easy for him ahead of 100th birthday: ‘It’s frustrating’

Comedy icon Dick Van Dyke is set to turn 100 soon. The actor, ahead of celebrating his birthday in December, reflected on the age-related issues that have begun to creep in. According to an essay published in The Sunday Times, Dick Van Dyke is looking to keep living a healthy and long life but claims to feel diminished in the world, both physically and socially.

The Mary Poppins star also revealed that he is dealing with foot problems, as well as blurring eyesight.

Also Read | Feeling tired? Try these simple tips to to fight fatigue and restore energy

Dick Van Dyke reflects on his age As per the aforementioned essay, the veteran star revealed that he still gets invited to events. However, due to long travel hours and the stress that follows, he is not able to attend. Van Dyke shared, "It’s frustrating to feel diminished in the world, physically and socially.” He further explained, "I get invites to events or offers for gigs in New York or Chicago, but that kind of travel takes so much out of me that I have to say no. Almost all of my visiting with folks has to happen at my house."

Furthermore, the actor stated that he tries to hit the gym three days a week to maintain fitness so that his body does not become stiff. He went on to claim that he is not the type of person who wakes up and goes back to bed.

“If I miss too many gym days, I really can feel it—a stiffness creeping in here and there. If I let that set in, well, God help me," the movie star added.

Elsewhere, the actor shared that he goes from core machines to leg work, doing cardio and then leg exercises. He also called the equipment “two of my most cherished possessions.”

Dick Van Dyke on turning 100 Previously, in a conversation with People magazine, Dick Van Dyke reflected on his thoughts on turning 100. The actor, at the time, shared, "I'm not officially a hundred until December. Two months. Two months. It'd be funny if I didn't make it."

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times’ article came ahead of the release of the actor’s memoir. The book is titled ‘100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life’. The memoir will be available for purchase from 18 November.

FAQs Q1. When will Dick Van Dyke turn 100 years old? Ans. Dick Van Dyke will turn 100 on 13 December.

Q2. What character did Dick Van Dyke play in Mary Poppins? Ans. Dick Van Dyke played the character of Mr. Dawes in Mary Poppins.