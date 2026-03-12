Did Bill Clinton almost push Hillary into running traffic? Social media reacts to viral video, 'He's was so close…'

A video of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has gone viral. And, it is giving the internet plenty to comment on.

The couple was walking through New York City after attending an event and visiting their daughter, Chelsea. It was then that the moment unfolded.

Bill Clinton was caught on camera grinning and nudging Hillary toward a busy intersection crosswalk, apparently trying to get her to jaywalk across the street.

Hillary was having none of it. She pulled back, raised her hands and firmly said, "No, no, no, no, no. Don't do that. Don't do that."

Bill smiled and replied, "That's not a good idea". Hillary quickly moved back and put herself safely out of reach of her husband.

Social media reaction Social media reacted heavily. A clip of the incident went viral on social media, garnering 8 million views and nearly 2,000 comments.

One user shared a snapshot from House of Cards, a web series about an cruelly-ambitioous US president. The scene shows the moment just before Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) pushes Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) in front of a moving train.

“Bill Clinton has been looking for an opportunity for years; he’s gonna take it when he can,” quipped another user.

One user commented, “It actually looks like Old Willy stumbles into her. He looks old and frail and unaware of where he's going. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I don't wish a Mac truck was flying by.”

“He has been waiting years for this moment… His dream is one intersection away....” joked another user.

‘No malice’ Many users, however, thought the former US president just stumbled into his wife as she stopped all of a sudden. Some blamed the 79-year-old’s age for the incident.

One user wrote, “That's an extreme overdramatisation of the video. He lightly bumped into her.”

Another commented, “Looks like a guiding or playful gesture amid the group, not a deliberate push into traffic. Probably unintentional—harmless misstep or affection, not malice.”

“That moment looked quite awkward and careless. In a crowded city like NYC, even a small push near traffic can be risky. It’s the kind of incident that quickly grabs attention because of who is involved,” came from another.

Jeffrey Epstein case The street video came just days after both Bill and Hillary Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee. It was part of the investigation into the government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.