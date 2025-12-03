Did Donald Trump doze off again? Study analyses late-night social media posts, finds how sleep time affects his mood

On December 2, US President Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during a Cabinet meeting. It was soon after he claimed, “I am sharper than I was 25 years ago”. Several video feeds showed him with his eyes closed for an extended period.

A similar scene occurred on 6 November, when he spent nearly 20 minutes battling drowsiness in the Oval Office. There have also been other occasions this year when he was seen with his eyes closed.

These clips have sparked memes, such as ‘Dozy Don’ and ‘Sleepy Don’. A 2020 study explored the effects of Trump’s sleep time. Here’s what it found.

Lack of sleep affects Donald Trump’s mood Donald Trump seemed to sleep less than he did earlier in his first term. Analysts tracked his “late nights” by checking the time of his social media posts.

His late-night social media use was strongly linked to shorter sleep. This pattern appeared in President Trump’s routine. President Trump usually woke up around 6 AM. Yet, he posted more often between 11 PM and 2 AM than he did in early 2017.

This late-night activity increased sharply over the years and could not be attributed to travel plans or seasonal changes. Followers interacted less with his posts, and each tweet received fewer likes, retweets and replies.

The next day, his communication showed clear shifts. Text analysis of speeches and interviews showed he sounded less happy after such nights. He was almost three times more likely to sound angry. Betting markets also moved slightly in favour of his opponent after these late nights.

Donald Trump’s health Trump has always been critical of former US President Joe Biden for ‘sleeping all the time’.

“He sleeps all the time, during the day, during the night, on the beach. I’m not a sleeper,” the 79-year-old said in November.

Trump says he sleeps only 4-5 hours each night. His doctors claim this has always suited him. They also state his heart health matches that of a 65-year-old.

Some people function well on very little sleep. Yet, most experts warn that such a routine falls below recommended levels.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that adults over 65 should sleep 7 to 8 hours a night. Trump’s late nights raise questions about sleep adequacy and how it may affect his judgment and communication.

Team Trump has dismissed all rumours about the US president’s health.