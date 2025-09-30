Did Jason Taylor get ‘Coldplayed’? Viral kiss cam clip sparks buzz before truth is revealed

Jason Taylor, the Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer, found himself at the center of a viral moment this week after a kiss cam-style clip made rounds on social media. The 49-year-old former defensive end was sitting in a suite during a recent NFL broadcast when cameras panned to him. A woman could be seen on his lap before standing up and stepping out of the frame. Within minutes, the clip had been reposted on X, captioned: “Jason Taylor, this is your Coldplay moment.” The post, shared by X user PolymarketBlitz, was viewed by over 959000 people.

Jason Taylor “Coldplay” moment The phrase “Coldplayed” has been in circulation since July, when two attendees, Andy Byron, CEO of the tech firm Astronomer, and the company’s head of Human Resources, Kristin Cabot, were caught on the big screen at a Coldplay concert outside Boston. Thinking they were exposed, they bolted from their seats. The pair were later identified as company executives, and both resigned after the clip exploded online.

Since then, being “Coldplayed” has become shorthand for being caught out often in a “compromising or suspicious” way.

What actually happened In Taylor’s case, though, he was not “Coldplayed". The woman seen in the video was his wife, Monica, who was simply adjusting her seat just as the cameras turned their focus to Taylor.

Newsweek reported that a community note clarifying the context was eventually attached to the viral post. ESPN’s announcer, meanwhile, did not address the moment at all, simply pointing out, “Do you see the great Jason Taylor sitting up there in the box?”

Taylor was not at the game alone. He was watching his son, Mason Taylor, who joined the New York Jets earlier this year. Mason is one of three children Jason shares with his ex-wife, Katina. The two divorced in 2015.

Taylor and Monica went public in 2019 when they got engaged, and they married the following year. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2021.

FAQs Who is Jason Taylor? Jason Taylor is a former NFL defensive end, best known for his career with the Miami Dolphins. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Why did Jason Taylor go viral this week? A kiss cam-style clip showed a woman on his lap during an NFL game. Social media users quickly compared it to the “Coldplayed” jumbotron incident, assuming something suspicious was happening.

