Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot before the wedding bash at Madison Square Garden? — Here's what we know

Pop star Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce reportedly tied the knot before their grand wedding bash at Madison Square Garden. According to Page Six report, the beloved couple exchanged vows in front of a “tiny group of loved ones.”

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Multiple sources familiar with the matter informed the news outlet that “Tayvis” said “I do” in private which makes them officially Mr and Mrs Kelce. This development comes ahead of the Friday celebrations in New York. Although no information about the exact date of their nuptials is available but the report noted that Swift’s private jet made a series of intriguing stops on Sunday in cities where the couple’s closest family members live.

Also Read | Knicks stars to join Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding? What we know

The report further mentions that Swift's private jet recently spent time in Nashville, the city where she lived early in her career, citing a website that tracks ‘Love Story’ singer's private jet. After departing from Nashville, the aircraft made a stop in Philadelphia, where Kelce’s father, Ed, lives, and is also home to Kelce’s older brother Jason.

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Before heading back to New York City, the aircraft made stops in Tampa, where Swift’s father, Scott, resides, followed by Nashville — where it stayed until 30 June.

Amid speculation that the couple tied the knot in Tennessee in a small ceremony, the outlet's enquiry with security insiders at Manhattan’s’ City Clerk’s Office revealed that there had been no sign of a Swift license within recent days. Since New York State wedding licenses have a 24-hour waiting period before a civil ceremony, a source informed the outlet that they received no update on the matter. A New York State marriage license which is valid for 60 days can be obtained by paying $35 fee.

Ahead of the grand celebration on 3 July, the couple donated $26 million to several charities in the city and elsewhere this week, “Cruel Summer” singer's publicity team said on Thursday.

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More about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding bash The couple, both 36, are all set to throw a huge party for more than 1,000 friends and family at MSG toady. A rehearsal dinner was arranged for 100 people a day before the MSG event, the report said.

A Reuters report revealed that a sign placed at an entrance to the venue on Friday advised that anyone entering from 29 June through 3 July for "an event" could have their photo taken. However, it urged visitors to maintain strict confidentiality with respect to its hosts or attendees.

The guest list includes Disneys's former CEO and current senior advisor Bob Iger, head of Disney live action films and 20th Century Studios David Greenbaum and Disney’s president, chief creative officer Dana Walden, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, legendary movie director Steven Spielberg, Variety reported. Besides this, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, have also been invited.

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Also Read | Taylor Swift's alleged Madison Square Garden wedding draws criticism

Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge; Republic Records founders Monte and Avery Lipman; Swift’s longtime tour promoter Louie Messina; Troy Tomlinson of UMPG; and hitmakers Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback and Aaron Dessner are among the C-suite names and top producers who made it to the guest list.