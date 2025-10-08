Think diet soda is safe? Even small amounts may increase risk of liver disease, study finds

Fans of diet soda may soon have to part ways with it if they wish their liver to remain healthy. New research has found that consuming diet soda even in small amounts can lead to a 60 per cent risk of causing a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, CNN reported. Sugary beverages are no less harmful, with a 50% potential risk of causing liver issues.

A USA Today report suggests that metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), results in fat accumulation in the liver. A common global liver disease, MASLD, leads to issues like severe liver scarring or cirrhosis.

How much soda intake is safe for the liver? New research suggests a higher probability of liver diseases, so it is obvious for soda lovers to know the risk-free permissible limit for consuming such drinks. The research, presented during the 2025 United European Gastroenterology Week conference in Berlin on 6 October, suggested that sugary beverages, even in small quantities, are risky for liver health, reported People.

The press release from the presenters suggests that both sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and low or non-sugar-sweetened beverages (LNSSBs) could affect liver health. While a standard can of soda is 12 ounces, consuming even 9 ounces could lead to significant damage.

Moreover, consuming more than 330 grams, or about one can, is associated with a higher risk of developing MASLD. The study also added that risks from LNSSBs were mostly dose-dependent. This means that consuming more was linked to a higher risk.

Ways to keep the liver healthy One of the best ways to keep the risks at a minimum is by switching such beverages with healthy drinks. The release suggests that replacing 330 grams of SSBs or LNSSBs daily with water can help reduce the risk for MASLD.

The effect was more significant for sugar-sweetened beverages. Switching such drinks to water can decrease MASLD risk by 14.7%. However, switching from SSBs to LNSSBs or vice versa would not help much.

Hence, it is best to understand and realize that even if taken in small quantities, beverages like diet soda or artificial sugary drinks could cause significant damage that could be difficult to reverse.

FAQs 1. Can diet soda increase the risk of liver disease? Yes, even small amounts of diet soda may raise the risk of fatty liver disease by up to 60 per cent.

2. Is sugar-free soda safer than regular soda for liver health? No, both sugary and sugar-free sodas have been linked to increased liver disease risk.