Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2025: Start time, channels and how to watch

The much-loved holiday tradition, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, is set to return this Christmas, bringing festive cheer, star performances and heartwarming stories from across Disney’s global destinations.

The Emmy Award-winning special will air on Thursday, 25 December, featuring the iconic parade from Magic Kingdom Park, along with musical acts and special segments filmed at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

When And Where To Watch In the United States, the special will air at 10.00am EST on ABC. It will also stream later in the day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Advertisement

Also Read | JioHotstar streaming platform on air as JioCinema merges with Disney+Hotstar

For viewers in India, the parade will be available via Disney+, with the broadcast translating to 8.30pm IST on Christmas Day, allowing Indian audiences to tune in during prime time.

Hosts And On-Ground Coverage The 2025 edition will be hosted by actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro, alongside actor Ginnifer Goodwin, who also voices Judy Hopps in Disney’s upcoming animated sequel Zootopia 2.

Young star Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, will serve as the parade correspondent.

Star-Studded Musical Performances This year’s parade will feature festive performances from a wide lineup of popular artists, including:

Coco Jones – This Christmas

Lady A – Winter Wonderland

Mariah the Scientist – Please Come Home For Christmas

Bebe Rexha – Last Christmas

Nicole Scherzinger – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Gwen Stefani – White Christmas

Iam Tongi – The Christmas Song Behind The Scenes The special is produced by Disney executive Sally Hopkins Conner, with production handled by EverWonder Studio. Executive producers include Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, Ashley Edens and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Advertisement

Also Read | Behind the deal that took Disney from AI skeptic to OpenAI investor

Disney Film Updates To Watch Out For The broadcast will also spotlight upcoming Disney releases, including Hoppers, a Disney and Pixar animated feature set for a 2026 theatrical release. Directed by Daniel Chong, the film explores a futuristic world where humans can “hop” their consciousness into robotic animals to communicate with them. The voice cast includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

Also featured will be updates from Disney’s highly anticipated live-action Moana, starring Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. The film is slated to release in US theatres on 10 July 2026 and is directed by Thomas Kail.

With festive performances, global Disney magic and sneak peeks into the studio’s upcoming slate, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2025 promises a family-friendly celebration for viewers across the world.