Disney+ and Hulu gain more subscribers despite rise in cancellations after Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension

The streaming landscape took a dramatic turn last month when Disney+ and Hulu experienced a notable spike in both cancellations and new subscriptions — a curious contradiction that has left analysts puzzling over shifting audience loyalties.

Why did the subscriptions suddenly increase? According to figures released by research firm Antenna, the two platforms endured their most volatile subscriber activity in months, triggered by an unexpected controversy surrounding a popular late-night talk show.

The incident began on September 17, when ABC announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be suspended “indefinitely.” The decision came just days after the host made remarks on air about “the MAGA gang” attempting to exploit the tragedy involving the murder suspect of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The comments provoked outrage among certain conservative circles, prompting two major ABC affiliate groups — Nexstar and Sinclair — to pull the show from their schedules.

In response, frustrated viewers took their discontent to Disney’s streaming platforms. Throughout September 2025, Disney+ saw its U.S. cancellation rate soar to 8%, a sharp rise from the 4% average recorded over the previous two months.

Hulu experienced an even steeper climb, reaching a 10% cancellation rate compared to its earlier 5%. These figures outpaced the industry’s overall weighted average of 7% across nine major premium services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and others.

Were the numbers all negative? Yet the numbers weren’t all negative. Paradoxically, both Disney+ and Hulu also witnessed a significant influx of new subscribers during the same period. Antenna’s data revealed that Disney+ welcomed 2.18 million new members in September, up from 1.99 million in August and 1.65 million in July.

Hulu followed closely behind with 2.11 million new sign-ups, also reflecting an upward trend. Together, they each claimed a 14% market share of total new subscriptions that month — slightly lower than August but higher than July.

The intrigue deepened when ABC reinstated the suspended host on September 23, a move that turned out to be a ratings boon. That evening’s episode became the show’s highest-rated broadcast to date, even with continued boycotts from Sinclair and Nexstar stations.