Disney pulls ESPN, ABC and more from YouTube TV as contract fight heats up

Disney networks including ABC and ESPN have gone dark on YouTube TV after the two companies failed to renew their deal, leaving subscribers frustrated.

LM US Desk
Published31 Oct 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Several Disney networks, including ABC and ESPN, have gone dark on YouTube TV.
Several Disney networks, including ABC and ESPN, have gone dark on YouTube TV.(Pixabay)

A high-stakes standoff between two media heavyweights has left millions of YouTube TV subscribers without access to Disney-owned channels. According to CBS News, Disney networks including ABC, ESPN, FX, and National Geographic, have gone dark on the streaming service after the two companies failed to strike a new distribution deal. YouTube said in a blog post that Disney used the threat of a blackout “as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers”.

The platform accused Disney of putting pressure on viewers to boost its own streaming ventures like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers. We continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV,” the statement read.

Disney fires back

Disney did not hold back either. In a statement shared with CBS News, the company said YouTube TV “has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC”.

The spokesperson added, “Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming. Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”

Disney also said it remains committed to finding a resolution “as quickly as possible,” acknowledging the inconvenience faced by customers.

Subscribers caught in the middle

For now, viewers are the ones left hanging. Fans tuning in for live sports on ESPN or local news on ABC have found the channels unavailable. YouTube TV confirmed that if the blackout lasts, it will issue subscribers a $20 credit as compensation.

It is the latest clash in a growing tug-of-war between traditional media companies and streaming platforms over licensing fees. Both sides stand to lose viewers - and money - the longer the dispute drags on.

FAQs

Why did Disney channels disappear from YouTube TV?

That happened because Disney and YouTube TV could not agree on new contract terms.

Which Disney networks are affected?

ABC, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and Disney Channel are among those currently unavailable.

What compensation is YouTube TV offering?

Subscribers will receive a $20 credit if the blackout continues for long.

What is Disney’s response?

Disney says YouTube TV is refusing to pay fair rates for its programming.

Is there a timeline for resolution?

Both companies say they are working toward an agreement, but no date has been announced.

 
 
United States
