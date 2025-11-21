DJ priest Padre Guilherme transforms St. Elizabeth Cathedral into a dance party to celebrate Archbishop’s birthday

Padre Guilherme, widely known as the “DJ priest,” turned the area outside St. Elizabeth Cathedral in Kosice, Slovakia, into a party floor on 8 November. According to Edmidentity, the event celebrated the 75th birthday of Archbishop Bernard Bober, while young people and families were in attendance.

Lasers, spotlights, and projection mapping lit up the cathedral’s façade, making the night feel more like a festival than a traditional church event. The DJ priest stood behind his booth, mixing tracks as people danced. Many attendees described it as “a night to remember.”

Pope Leo XIV greets the youth with hope One of the most striking moments was a video from Pope Leo XIV that was displayed on a large LED wall behind Padre Guilherme. The Pope opened with the words, “Dear young people.”

He continued, “With joy I greet you as you gather before this splendid cathedral of Kosice, which is a beating heart of faith and hope.”

He praised their unity, saying, “Coming from different nations, yet united by the same faith, your presence is a tangible sign of the fraternity and peace that is instilled in our hearts by friendship with Christ.”

The Pope also urged young people to live boldly: “Do not be afraid, then, to show that you are Christians, to live the gospel with enthusiasm, and to share the joy that springs from encountering the Lord.”

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, is the first American Pope and is considered one of the most progressive leaders in the Church’s history. His recorded message is also part of Padre Guilherme’s original single, “Dear Young People.”

A priest with a passion for music For Padre Guilherme, music is not just a hobby. He recently released an EP titled "Integral Ecology" and performed at the Dreamfields Mexico Festival, showcasing his growing influence in both the religious and music communities. His ability to connect faith with modern culture has earned him attention worldwide.

Support and criticism from different sides While many welcomed the cathedral rave as a refreshing way to bring young people closer to the Church, not everyone approved of it.

Writer Andy Roman criticized the event, saying it represents “yet another major departure from the Christian faith,” arguing that raves are often linked to “drugs, alcohol, and sexuality.”

Despite such criticism, the atmosphere at the event suggested strong support from the attendees. Many believe this will not be the last time a religious celebration embraces music and modern expression.

FAQs 1. Who is Padre Guilherme, the DJ priest? Padre Guilherme is a Catholic priest known for combining ministry with electronic music. He performs as a DJ at faith-based events and even releases original music.

2. Why was a dance party held outside St. Elizabeth Cathedral? The dance party was organised to celebrate the 75th birthday of Archbishop Bernard Bober in Košice, Slovakia.