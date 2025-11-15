A Very Jonas Christmas pulls no punches regarding Joe Jonas’ love life. Here’s what we know

The Jonas Brothers are back on the screens, showing off their acting skills. A Very Jonas Christmas has dropped on digital platforms, and it showcases Kevin, Nick, and Joe in a festive frenzy as they try to make it home on time for Christmas. The storyline of the movie features hilarious situations, unexpected adventures, and entertaining cameos, including Jess Tyler Ferguson as Santa Claus.

What is A Very Jonas Christmas about? The holiday movie revolves around a band of three brothers who are very detached from each other, though they sing together. After wrapping up the European leg of their tour in London, the trio struggles to be in New York in time for celebrations. Amid the chaos, the band members meet Santa Claus, whose magic spell not only gets the brothers together as a family but also helps them communicate better with each other and find a rhythm, US Weekly reported.

The movie also includes cameos by Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and their kids, along with Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

A Very Jonas Christmas roasts Joe Jonas’ love life In addition to the bonding between the brothers, the movie also sees Joe Jonas head out in search of romance. At the end of the film, he does bump into his childhood friend, Lucy, and they begin to connect.

As the Jonas Brothers discuss each other's connection and relationships, Joe Jonas gets called a loveable tramp, who gets connected to girls quite often. Moreover, in one of the scenes, Joe and Lucy take a walk in Amsterdam, and he admits to having had several bad breakups in the past, likely referencing his real-life divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Additionally, Joe and Nick get into a heated argument, calling each other names. Taking a dig at his elder brother, Nick targets Joe’s personal life and calls him a “vapid womanizer."

Chloe Bennet, who played the character of Lucy, earlier revealed to Billboard, “I thought my team was joking. They were like, ‘We have this offer for you to do this movie and you’re going to sing,’ and I didn’t respond to them for weeks because I thought they were just f***ing with me.”

She further added, “And then they weren’t, so it’s kind of a no-brainer. I grew up loving the Jonas Brothers. So, to get to just randomly spend a fake Christmas with them for a month and a half and run around with Joe in Amsterdam, that was so fun.”

A Very Jonas Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.

FAQs Q1. Does Nick Jonas have kids? Ans. Yes. Nick Jonas has a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Q2. Who is Kevin Jonas married to? Ans. Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas.