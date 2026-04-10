DOJ antitrust probe into NFL media rights: What it means for fans, streaming, and TV deals

The US Department of Justice has opened a formal probe into the NFL over potential anticompetitive practices in its lucrative media rights packages, raising fresh questions about rising costs for fans and fair competition among broadcasters and streaming services.

This development comes at a critical time as the league aggressively renegotiates its billion-dollar broadcast deals and eyes bigger streaming partnerships, including with Netflix.

What is the DOJ investigating in the NFL? The Department of Justice is examining whether the NFL has engaged in anticompetitive tactics in how it sells and distributes its media rights packages. Notably, the probe focuses on affordability for consumers and creating an even playing field for providers.

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This comes as the league negotiates new deals earlier than expected and considers expanding partnerships with streaming platforms like Netflix. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation. Officials want to ensure the NFL’s practices do not unfairly limit competition or drive up costs for fans who want to watch games.

Why is the timing of this probe significant? The NFL is currently in the middle of an 11-year, $111 billion media rights agreement that runs through the 2033-34 season. Partners include CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video. However, the league is already pushing to renegotiate broadcast deals ahead of schedule.

These new talks aim to increase revenue for the NFL and remove an opt-out clause after the 2029-30 season, locking in partners for a longer period. At the same time, the NFL is exploring bigger streaming packages, including more games on Netflix. Critics worry that shifting more content to paid streaming could make it harder and more expensive for average fans to follow the league.

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How does the NFL defend its media distribution model? The NFL strongly defends its approach. In a statement to CNBC, the league said its media distribution model is “the most fan and broadcaster-friendly in the entire sports and entertainment industry.”

It highlighted that more than 87% of NFL games air on free broadcast television. Teams are always shown on broadcast networks in their local markets, even if a game is also on cable or streaming. The league added: “The NFL has for decades put our fans front and center in how we distribute our content. The 2025 season was our most viewed since 1989 and reflects the strength of the NFL distribution model and its wide availability to all fans.”

What concerns have broadcasters raised? Last week, Fox Corp. and Sinclair, which owns many affiliate stations, raised similar issues with the Federal Communications Commission. They argued that sports content should not be locked behind paywalls through exclusive streaming deals, as this increases costs for consumers and hurts traditional TV.

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As the price of sports rights has soared, fans often need multiple subscriptions (cable, streaming services, and add-ons) to watch all games. This approach has led to higher bills and frustration for households.

How is the NFL balancing broadcast TV and streaming? Despite its heavy reliance on streaming for growth, the NFL still keeps the highest percentage of games on free broadcast TV compared to other major US leagues. CBS currently pays about $2.1 billion annually for Sunday afternoon games, and new negotiations could push that above $3 billion per year.

Streaming deals include Amazon Prime Video’s exclusive Thursday Night Football, Netflix’s Christmas Day games, and occasional playoff games on Peacock.

What could this DOJ probe mean for fans and the future of NFL viewing? If the investigation finds issues, it could lead to changes in how the NFL packages its games. Fans might benefit from lower costs or more options on free TV, but any restrictions on streaming could slow the league’s digital growth.

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