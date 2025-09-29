Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts by 9 months due to health challenges: ‘It’s not the usual…’

Dolly Parton has announced the postponement of her forthcoming Las Vegas residency by nine months due to health issues. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” the 79-year-old country music icon wrote on her social media handles.

According to People magazine, Parton was expected to kickstart her six-concert run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 4, 2025. This would have marked the first time that she held an extended run in the city in more than three decades. Parton is famous for her singles, such as 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You, and Coat of Many Colors. She was due to perform in Las Vegas at the end of 2025, marking her first visit since the 1990s.

Refunds will be available for those who booked the tickets, as per the BBC. The original tickets for Parton’s Las Vegas Residency will be valid for the new dates as well.

Why Dolly Parton postponed Las Vegas residency In her statement, she informed fans that she has been dealing with “some health challenges”, while she has been advised by her doctors to undergo a “few procedures”.

Without providing details regarding the procedures, Parton light-heartedly wrote, “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Dolly Parton's health issues According to the BBC, Parton pulled out of a Dollywood event recently after she got diagnosed with a kidney stone. At that time, she stated that it was causing a "lot of problems" for her.

Parton said she was unable to rehearse and perform shows that she wanted her fans to see. Since people pay “good money” to catch her performances, Parton stated that she wants to be “at my best for you”. In her statement, Parton said she needs “little time to get show ready”.

Parton's husband, Carl, passed away earlier this year. The two of them had been together for nearly six decades.

