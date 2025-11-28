Dolly Parton shares Thanksgiving message amid health challenges: ‘Thankful for all of you’

Dolly Parton sent warm Thanksgiving wishes to her fans on Instagram. The ‘I Will Always Love You’ hitmaker expressed gratitude to her well-wishers for good memories and a wonderful career in music. Despite a rough year, Parton did not forget to show love to her fans.

Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving message Dolly Parton posted a video on Instagram to wish her followers on Thanksgiving. "Well, hey! It's Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving," Parton said. "I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we've shared through the years," the ‘Jolene’ hitmaker added.

"So happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you," she concluded.

The renowned country music artist's message follows a traumatic year in which she contended with persistent health problems after her husband, Carl Dean, passed away on March 3.

Dolly Parton’s health in recent times Dolly Parton recently postponed several Las Vegas shows, citing health issues. The 79-year-old could not attend her recent induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” Parton said in a video message.

Unfortunately, Parton was also unable to collect her honorary Oscar at the 16th annual Academy Governors Awards.

After her husband Carl Dean’s death in March, Parton said she ignored several things she “should’ve been taking care of”, as per CNN. While Parton said there was nothing major with her health, she had to “cancel some things” to be “closer to home”.

Dolly Parton is expected to return to the stage soon.

FAQs When did Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean die? Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean passed away on 3 March 2025.

How old is Dolly Parton? Dolly Parton is 79 years old.

How many Grammy awards does Dolly Parton have? Dolly Parton has 11 Grammy awards.