Dollywood permanently closes Malibu Norcross and Mountasia parks in Georgia. Know why

Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation, the company that owns Dollywood, is closing two of their parks in Georgia. Decades of fun for families are coming to an end. The announcement came as a shock to the families who would visit these local landmarks.

Malibu Norcross shuts down after 20+ years One of the parks, Malibu Norcross, was located in Gwinnett County. It was well-known as a place for arcade games, go-karts, and family entertainment. The company confirmed the closure last month in a message to the community, as per Mens Journal.

“Thank you to our incredible community, hosts, and guests for making Malibu Norcross a place to create timeless memories for more than 20 years!” the company said in its statement.

Mountasia in Marietta also closes The second park, Mountasia, was located in Marietta, Georgia. It has all the fun activities like, Go-karts, mini-golf and all sorts of family fun. Like Malibu Norcross, it had been a part of the community for decades before closing for good.

Company expands portfolio Herschend Family Entertainment had only recently expanded its portfolio. Earlier this year, the company acquired Palace Entertainment, which owned Malibu Norcross, Mountasia, and 22 other amusement properties. This purchase grew Herschend’s holdings from 49 attractions to more than 70.

At the time of the acquisition, CEO Andrew Wexler called it a major milestone for the company. “This is a landmark moment, not just for Herschend, but for every host, guest, and community we serve. To us, this is so much bigger than adding attractions to our portfolio of family brands, growth is about people. It’s about creating a great place to work so our hosts love what they do and can create memories worth repeating for our guests for generations to come.”

Dollywood’s history with Herschend Herschend has a long history in the theme park business. The company purchased a small Tennessee park called Goldrush Junction in 1976. A decade later, singer Dolly Parton became a co-owner, and the park was renamed Dollywood. Today, Dollywood is one of the most popular theme parks in the United States.

Alongside Dollywood, Herschend also co-owns Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park.

While the closures of Malibu Norcross and Mountasia mark the end of an era for many Georgia families, Herschend continues to grow and invest in attractions nationwide.

FAQs Why did Herschend close Malibu Norcross and Mountasia? Herschend Family Entertainment has not given a specific reason for the closures, but both parks have been permanently shut down after decades of operation.

What did Malibu Norcross offer? Malibu Norcross, located in Gwinnett County, was an arcade and go-kart amusement center that served the community for over 20 years.