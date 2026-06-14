Donald Trump 80th birthday UFC event: Freedom 250 cage fights on White House South Lawn

President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday on Sunday with one of the most unusual sports spectacles in recent memory. The South Lawn of the White House transformed into a professional UFC arena for the Freedom 250 fight card. The event celebrates both the president’s milestone and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing.

Seven all-male fights are scheduled, with the main card beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Paramount. The setting turns the historic presidential grounds into a combat sports venue for the first time.

Massive build for a one-night arena More than 60 million dollars and tens of thousands of hours of labour went into constructing the temporary octagon and seating area. National Park Service records detail the extensive work required to prepare the South Lawn. What is normally a space for official ceremonies and public gatherings now hosts a full-scale fighting cage, lighting, and production setup.

The card takes place against a difficult national backdrop. A three-month conflict with Iran has drawn widespread public criticism and disrupted global oil markets. Inflation has also climbed to its highest level since April 2023. Despite these conditions, organizers moved forward with the high-profile event.

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Two title fights lead the way The main card features two championship bouts. Brazilian striker Alex Pereira meets Ciryl Gane of France for the interim UFC heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Spanish-Georgian lightweight champion Ilia Topuria faces interim champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is currently one of only two American fighters holding any share of the UFC’s 11 championship belts.

The rest of the card includes former title challengers Michael Chandler and Derrick Lewis along with former 135-pound champion Sean O'Malley. Some fans online have called the lineup underwhelming for such a landmark occasion, though the historic venue adds its own layer of interest.

25 years of UFC and Donald Trump ties This event represents the peak of the long relationship between UFC CEO Dana White and President Trump. The connection dates back 25 years and has delivered personal, political, and financial benefits for both sides. White’s first card as UFC president took place in 2001.

Trump has attended four UFC events while serving as president, often entering near the cage to rock music and patriotic chants from the crowd. White has introduced Trump at two Republican National Conventions and attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April that ended early after a shooting.