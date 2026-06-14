Donald Trump 80th birthday UFC event: Freedom 250 cage fights on White House South Lawn

President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday on Sunday with one of the most unusual sports spectacles in recent memory. The South Lawn of the White House transformed into a professional UFC arena for the Freedom 250 fight card. The event celebrates both the president’s milestone and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing.

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Seven all-male fights are scheduled, with the main card beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Paramount. The setting turns the historic presidential grounds into a combat sports venue for the first time.

Massive build for a one-night arena More than 60 million dollars and tens of thousands of hours of labour went into constructing the temporary octagon and seating area. National Park Service records detail the extensive work required to prepare the South Lawn. What is normally a space for official ceremonies and public gatherings now hosts a full-scale fighting cage, lighting, and production setup.

The card takes place against a difficult national backdrop. A three-month conflict with Iran has drawn widespread public criticism and disrupted global oil markets. Inflation has also climbed to its highest level since April 2023. Despite these conditions, organizers moved forward with the high-profile event.

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Two title fights lead the way The main card features two championship bouts. Brazilian striker Alex Pereira meets Ciryl Gane of France for the interim UFC heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Spanish-Georgian lightweight champion Ilia Topuria faces interim champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is currently one of only two American fighters holding any share of the UFC’s 11 championship belts.

The rest of the card includes former title challengers Michael Chandler and Derrick Lewis along with former 135-pound champion Sean O'Malley. Some fans online have called the lineup underwhelming for such a landmark occasion, though the historic venue adds its own layer of interest.

25 years of UFC and Donald Trump ties This event represents the peak of the long relationship between UFC CEO Dana White and President Trump. The connection dates back 25 years and has delivered personal, political, and financial benefits for both sides. White’s first card as UFC president took place in 2001.

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Trump has attended four UFC events while serving as president, often entering near the cage to rock music and patriotic chants from the crowd. White has introduced Trump at two Republican National Conventions and attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April that ended early after a shooting.

Why this night stands out The Freedom 250 card brings together top-level mixed martial arts and a setting rich in American history. It offers viewers a chance to see established names and rising talents compete in an environment never before used for UFC competition. Whether the fights deliver lasting memories or simply provide another night of action, the location alone guarantees this event will be remembered as a distinctive crossover moment in sports and entertainment.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.