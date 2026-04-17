Donald Trump breaks silence after viral $100 tip to DoorDash Grandma on McDonald delivery: ‘Little tacky, embarrassing…’

US President Donald Trump addressed his viral promotion involving McDonald's and admitted it was embarrassing. Trump gained mixed reactions on the internet when a delivery person donning a “DoorDash Grandma” shirt reached the Oval Office to promote his “no tax on tips” law. He received two bags of McDonald’s, his long-time favourite fast food and handed over a $100 tip.

Donald Trump's viral DoorDash grandma promotion On Thursday, Trump attended a roundtable event in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the event, he opened up about the DoorDash promo idea, saying, “To be honest, it was a little tacky.”

“You know, they come up with these crazy ideas ... They're a little embarrassing,” he added.

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With Tax Day falling on Wednesday, the White House tried to highlight tax benefits from its new bill using a surprise McDonald’s delivery and gained a lot of attention amid the US-Iran war.

The delivery was made by Sharon Simmons, who arrived at the White House with cameras rolling.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump joked as captured in the video.

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"No tax on tips" After receiving the order, Trump invited Simmons to the Oval Office, urging her to take part in a brief media interaction.

“Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?” he asked and jokingly added, “These are not the nicest people.”

Simmons responded, “I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir.”

In the moment, Trump highlighted the policy he signed earlier in 2026.

“So the no tax on tips is something special… it really pertains to you,” he quipped.

The President went on to link the law to Simmons’ earnings.

During the interaction, Trump also handed Simmons a $100 bill after she expressed that White House staff were only “potentially” good tippers.

“Wait,” Trump said and reached into his pocket. “Thank you, you reminded me,” he said while giving her the tip.

The interaction reportedly also included some unscripted moments, including Trump asking Simmons about her thoughts on politics and cultural issues.

He asked her, “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” She replied, "I really don’t have an opinion on that… I’m here about tax on tips.”

The US President also asked whether she had voted for him. He said, "I think you voted for me. Do you think?” Simmons answered with a smile, “Ummm, maybe.”

“I heard you're a great supporter. We appreciate it,” Trump further added.

According to The White House, Trump himself delivered the food order, which consisted of cheeseburgers and fries, to the West Wing staff.

The promotion left netizens talking.

Importance of the message However, the ongoing war with Iran and other controversies involving Donald Trump have taken focus away from this promotion, as reported by multiple US media.

The event comes as Trump’s administration tries to highlight economic achievements ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.