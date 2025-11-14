Trump charms kids during Oval office visit: ‘My name is Donald’ | Watch; social media praises his ‘grandpa’ side

President Donald Trump paused a busy day in the Oval Office to greet a group of visiting children, offering small gifts and introducing himself with a cheerful, “My name is Donald,” in a sweet exchange that quickly went viral.

The moment was captured and posted online by Trump communications advisor Margo Martin.

Viral clip captures ‘grandpa’ Trump The short video resonated widely, drawing more than 1 million views on Martin’s X account. The clip struck a warm, lighthearted note amid intense political coverage following the government shutdown.

Challenge coins and laughter In the clip, Trump hands out challenge coins to the children and engages them with playful remarks. At one point, he grins after a child responds to him and jokes, “She said yes — she’s smart,” adding, “She’s so cute.”

The easy banter reinforced the grandfather-like persona Trump has displayed in similar moments, including when he colored with children at the Easter Egg Roll earlier this year.

Trump is a grandfather of eleven.

Social media reactions pour in The heartwarming video of Trump greeting children in the Oval Office sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with users sharing everything from praise to humor.

One user said the clip offered a rare glimpse of Trump’s more human side, writing, “The legacy media will never humanize President Trump. Thank you for sharing this.”

Another user echoed that sentiment, calling the exchange a natural fit for Trump’s personality: “That’s a grandpa doing grandpa stuff.”

A third user praised the president’s interpersonal style, saying, “Prez Trump is a man who looks people in the eye, remembers their names, and treats every American with respect… Beneath the headlines and noise, there’s a heart for this country that never stops beating for its people.”

Another commenter added a humorous economic jab: “He’s giving away pens. We’re 38T in debt!!!”

Some users described meeting Trump as an uplifting experience. One remarked, “Meeting President Trump is like meeting the most supportive cheerleader you’ll ever have—except he's also the quarterback!”

Another viewer was amused by the children’s reaction to Trump’s introduction: “When he told the children ‘my name is Donald,’ they all smiled… Maybe they don’t understand the full power that name carries around the world.” The user added, “I don’t think terrorists will smile like that on hearing my name is Donald.”

Others weighed in on what the moment said about Trump personally. One user wrote, “You can always tell a good person by the way they treat children and animals.”

