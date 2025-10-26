Subscribe

Trump dances his way into ASEAN Summit — Malaysia welcomes US President with music | Watch video

US President Donald Trump joined cultural performers for a dance during the welcome ceremony. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Oct 2025, 11:01 AM IST
US President Donald Trump next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as he arrives on Air Force One at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur.
US President Donald Trump next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as he arrives on Air Force One at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur.(AFP)

US President Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome to the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia as he began the first leg of his Asian tour on Sunday, October 26.

The US President was received by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was greeted by a sea of Malaysian and US flags. A welcome ceremony was arranged for Trump at the airport, where he, too, broke out into a little dance.

In a video going viral on social media, a grinning Trump can be seen responding to cultural performers with his trademark arm-waving dance.

Watch Trump dance in the video here:

