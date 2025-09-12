Donald Trump greeted by chorus of boos at Yankees-Detroit Tigers game | Watch video

US President Donald Trump was booed by some of the spectators on Thursday while attending a New York Yankees baseball game on the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

President Trump drew a mixed reaction from a raucous crowd during Thursday night's game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in New York.

During the presidential anthem, Trump was shown on the stadium jumbotron and received boos from some in the crowd and cheers from others.

The game was in commemoration of the deadly September 11 terrorist attacks in Washington and New York 24 years ago.

Wearing a suit and tie, Trump sat next to Yankees team president Randy Levine and chatted with him throughout the game, though he sat by himself at other times.

A video shared by the White House highlighted the supportive chants from Trump’s supporters and others, while a video from Jomboy Media and The New York Post showed a loud wave of booing.

Advertisement

Before the game, President Trump spoke with players in the locker room, including Aaron Judge, whom he called an “unbelievable player”.

He shook hands and encouraged them.

“You’re gonna win, I tell you what,” Trump told the team. “You’re going to go all the way.”

Advertisement

When Judge hit a home run in the bottom of the first, Trump stood and applauded, as did members of an entourage that included Attorney General Pam Bondi and Lee Zeldin, a former New York congressman who is now head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also Read | Donald Trump now threatens to send National Guard to Memphis to ‘fix’ crime

In the second inning, Trump's attendance was announced and he was shown on the big screen for an extended period while “Hail to the Chief” played. He smiled and pumped his fist. Boos were heard at first, but many in the crowd eventually cheered.

Authorities had installed security glass for the US president outside the upper level box suite belonging to the Steinbrenner family, which owns the Yankees, on the third base side over the Tigers dugout at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

A presidential visit always prompts extra security at sporting events, but things were heightened after conservative activist and close Trump ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday.

At the game, the president was joined by four Republican members of Congress from New York — Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Nick LaLota, Elise Stefanik and Mike Lawler.