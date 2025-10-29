Donald Trump ‘old American Beaver Hound’, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi his ‘handler’: The Daily Show mocks US president

The Daily Show has mocked Donald Trump’s recent visit to Japan. One of Comedy Central’s most popular shows has compared the US president to a “show dog”.

According to a voice-over on The Daily Show, the “Old American Beaver Hound” was led around by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Trump was at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace during the Japan-US Summit.

The show offered a sports-style commentary in a humorous segment aired this week. It described Trump’s movements through the palace as if he were being guided by a handler.

The hosts joked that Trump seemed to wander off course while Takaichi tried to steer him back. The diplomatic visit was turned into a viral video online.

“Introducing one of the favourites of tonight’s show, the Old American Beaver Hound. He is in the care of expert handler, Sanae Takaichi,” started the commentary.

“Lively, aggressive and incredibly horny, the Beaver Hound is especially popular among rural white families,” said the female host.

The male host agreed, “That's right, and judges tonight will be looking for the hallmarks of a good Beaver Hound: strong veneers, girthy cankles.”

At that moment, President Trump leaves the company of the Japanese PM and walks ahead.

“Whoops! It looks like he's wandered away from his handler. That's going to cost him some points,” the commentary continues.

As Trump looks behind, the commentators say, “Okay, he looks like he's back on track now. Excellent form on that turn. The Beaver Hound's golden mane is glistening!”

“Indeed, and now one final trick: a leap onto the platform...and, nailed it! What a performance by the Old American Beaver Hound,” the commentary ends.

Social media users reacted to the viral video.

“Remember when Trump called Jeb Bush, "low-energy Jeb"? Trump owns that title now but with a twist. He's, Low energy, dementia Donald. And he wants to be our King and rule indefinitely. Lol!!” commented one of them.

“Even though this is funny in a way, It feels similar to when Biden's age publicly affected him. Like him or not, Trump is a 79yr old leader of the United States with obviously impaired mental capacity. He's being used and it reflects poorly on the U.S,” came from another.

Another quipped, “He one hundred per cent doesn’t know where he is.”

The interest in “Donald Trump” went higher on Google India from October 28 to October 29:

Donald Trump’s Asia tour US President Donald Trump is on a diplomatic tour of Asia. He will cover Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

In Kuala Lumpur, he helped broker a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia and signed major trade agreements with several Southeast Asian nations.

In Tokyo, he met Takaichi, Japan’s first woman PM, and discussed trade, security and rare earth cooperation. Takaichi also nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.