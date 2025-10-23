White House releases donor list for Trump’s $300M ballroom project featuring Apple, Amazon, Meta

The White House has released a list of donors who have chipped in to make the revamping plans of US President Donald Trump come true. Trump took charge as the 47th president in January this year. Within a few months of his stay at the White House, Trump has already put in place big plans for revamping the presidential abode. He earlier gave a makeover to the iconic Rose Garden, with a tile-made dance floor in place of grass. The next plan on his agenda is the White House ballroom, according to CNN.

Trump recently stated that the revamping budget has been estimated to be around $250 million—$300 million, reported CBS News. However, the President has ensured that the budget for the rework will not come from taxpayers. Instead, it is a privately funded event and its cost will be borne by the President and a few donors.

Donation list for Trump’s White House ballroom Fox4 reported that the White House confirmed the names on the list to The Hill. The list includes some of the biggest firms in the US, including Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google. Other companies listed on the trail are Coinbase, Altria Group, Caterpillar, HP, Comcast, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Ripple, T-Mobile, Tether and Union Pacific Railroad, among others. In total, it includes around 40 names.

Earlier this month, the US President hosted a dinner for ballroom donors, with representatives from most of these firms present, reported The Hill. The event was held in the East Room, and several heads of companies were in attendance. The president also shared a glimpse of the ballroom with the invitees.

Donald Trump’s big plans for ballroom renovation As per CBS News, the donation for the ballroom was not a one-sided deal. Donors had the option to choose from either paying a one-time lump sum for the donation or dividing it into three equal installments to be cleared by 2027. In return, they were promised some recognition linked to White House ballroom. It is being speculated that the recognition will come in the form of their names being etched on the ballroom’s brick or stone.

Trump has planned to convert the East Wing into his mega project of constructing a ballroom, which is expected to be completed by 2027. It is said to have a floor area of 90,000 square feet.

FAQs 1. Who is funding Trump’s White House ballroom renovation? The project is being funded privately by corporate donors, not taxpayers.

2. Which companies are on the donor list? Apple, Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and Lockheed Martin are among the 37 listed firms.