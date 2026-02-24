‘Done with New Jersey’: US-based engineer gets frustrated over property tax, mortgage, heavy snow, ICE; rant goes viral

“This is going to be the last year. I'm gonna move out of this state,” Ahsan Goraya says as he shovels heavy snow outside his home. His rant about the US state has gone viral.

“Every single week, every other day, I've been dealing with this now. You buy a $1 million house, $6,000 mortgage, and if you rent it, $5,000 rent. And what are you getting? This… every single day,” the US-based engineer says as he continues to clear the path.

“I'm tired of this, and I'm moving out of here. What am I getting here? ‘Oh, you are close to New York City!’ What am I getting from New York City? In the last six months, I did not go one time into the city. ‘Oh, you have so many things to do.’ I don't want these things to do,” he continues.

“I will be okay somewhere in Texas or somewhere in Florida. I don't need to deal with this thing. This is going to be the last year in this state. I'm done with this New Jersey,” he says.

Goraya’s rant about the New York snow is not new. In another Instagram Reel, he is seen clearing thick layers of snow.

He says, “You don't get hurricanes. You don't get earthquakes. And what do we get? This. I am tired of this. From last seven hours, I am doing this. And, it's not going away. I am moving to Florida. F*ck this sh*t.”

In another post, Ahsan Goraya challenges the popular notion that people are lucky to live in the United States.

“Lucky? I landed with two suitcases and no backup plan. No inheritance. No connections. No safety net. Just racism, insults, survival jobs, and people telling me, ‘Go back to your country.’ When failure isn't an option, luck isn't part of the equation. I didn't get lucky. I got relentless,” he wrote.

In another video, the content creator was seen throwing pro-Trump red caps to the dustbin. One cap says, ‘Trump’. Another says, ‘Make America Great Again.’ Then, another capt says, ‘Trump was right about everything.’

Then, he wears a black cap that says: ‘F*ck ICE.’ He called it ‘Character development’.

Buying home in New Jersey In his video, Ahsan Goraya says buying a house in New Jersey is expensive. Let’s see how much.

New Jersey has the highest property tax rates in the US and some of the highest house prices. By the end of 2025, the median home price reached $525,000, according to Defalco Realty.

To comfortably afford a $500,000 home, experts say a family should earn around $140,000–$150,000 in household income, according to New Jersey Real Estate Network.

Before moving in, buyers usually need to put down 22% to 25% of the home price in cash. A 20% down payment means $100,000 on a $500,000 home. Closing costs add another 2% to 5%, including lawyer fees, title insurance and other charges.

Monthly costs are also high. Property tax alone can add $800 to $1,000 or more per month. Current home loan interest rates are around 5.9% to 6.1%. Home insurance may cost $100 to $300 per month.