'Donica Lewinsky' profile surfaces on social media as Mark Epstein's emails about Trump 'blowing Bubba' go viral

After the latest release of thousands of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, an email from Epstein’s brother, Mark, asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba”, led to the emergence of a new phrase, “Donica Lewinsky", which has been making the rounds on social media.

The email sparked widespread online speculation, with many people assuming “Bubba” referred to former US President Bill Clinton, a nickname he is well known by.

Know about Donica Lewinsky Donica Lewinsky is apparently a play on Monica Lewinsky who was a White House Secretary in the mid-1990s and had an affair with former President Clinton between 1995 and 1997. When Clinton eventually admitted to the relationship, intense public attention shifted onto Lewinsky and the episode became widely called as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

Internet reacts One of the social media users said, “Trump gave him that Donica Lewinsky.” Another mentioned, "Calling that man Donica Lewinsky is wild.” Meanwhile, a ‘Donica Lewinsky’ account has been made on X, with the bio stating, “He didn’t call it Big Beautiful Bill for nuttin.”

Trump, on Truth Social, stated that he was requesting Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to look into “Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him".

Later, Bondi commented on X: “Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead. As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

