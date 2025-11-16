Subscribe

'Donica Lewinsky' profile surfaces on social media as Mark Epstein's emails about Trump 'blowing Bubba' go viral

An email from Epstein’s brother, Mark, asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin 'has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba', led to the emergence of a new phrase, 'Donica Lewinsky'.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated16 Nov 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Advertisement
‘Donica Lewinsky' surfaces as Epstein emails on Trump 'blowing Bubba' goes viral
‘Donica Lewinsky' surfaces as Epstein emails on Trump 'blowing Bubba' goes viral(AP)

After the latest release of thousands of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, an email from Epstein’s brother, Mark, asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba”, led to the emergence of a new phrase, “Donica Lewinsky", which has been making the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

The email sparked widespread online speculation, with many people assuming “Bubba” referred to former US President Bill Clinton, a nickname he is well known by.

Know about Donica Lewinsky

Donica Lewinsky is apparently a play on Monica Lewinsky who was a White House Secretary in the mid-1990s and had an affair with former President Clinton between 1995 and 1997. When Clinton eventually admitted to the relationship, intense public attention shifted onto Lewinsky and the episode became widely called as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

Also Read | Epstein survivors demand DOJ unseal remaining files amid Trump mentions

Internet reacts

One of the social media users said, “Trump gave him that Donica Lewinsky.” Another mentioned, "Calling that man Donica Lewinsky is wild.” Meanwhile, a ‘Donica Lewinsky’ account has been made on X, with the bio stating, “He didn’t call it Big Beautiful Bill for nuttin.”

(X/@Donica_Lewinsky)

Trump, on Truth Social, stated that he was requesting Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to look into “Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him".

Later, Bondi commented on X: “Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead. As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump cuts ties with 'ranting lunatic' Marjorie Greene: Epstein files a reason?

The release of over 20,000 pages of documents has renewed attention on communications involving Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. He was assisted by long-term partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Mark Epstein told Newsweek that it was not about the former president, though he did not provide further details. The email also included a comment from Mark Epstein suggesting, “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard."

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsTrending'Donica Lewinsky' profile surfaces on social media as Mark Epstein's emails about Trump 'blowing Bubba' go viral
Read Next Story