Doug Lebda net worth revealed as LendingTree CEO passes away at 55 in ATV accident

Douglas R. Lebda, the founder and chief executive officer of LendingTree, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55 in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident over the weekend. The company confirmed Doug Lebda's death in a statement released Monday, 13 October 2025, describing him as a “visionary leader” whose work transformed the financial services industry, as per the New York Post.

Doug Lebda net worth According to Benzinga, Lebda had an estimated net worth of $305 million. This figure is based on his reported shares in several companies, including LendingTree, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Eastman Kodak Co.

His most active year for stock transactions was 2018, with 37 acquisitions and 486 disposals. In 2024, he purchased 345,722 shares worth about $6.8 million, and in 2021, he sold shares worth over $24 million, his largest trade value year.

Lebda’s passing marks the end of an era for LendingTree, a company he built from the ground up long before fintech became a global industry.

Market impact The news quickly impacted the stock market. LendingTree shares dropped about 9% on Monday, falling from nearly $61 a share to roughly $56.91. Trading was briefly halted while the news of his death was released. The stock has traded between $33.50 and $77.35 over the past year.

Career and legacy Doug Lebda was born on 29 January 1970 in Syracuse, New York. He attended Bucknell University and then the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He started his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. While there, he got frustrated with how difficult the mortgage process was, so he created an online lending marketplace to make it easier for people.

He founded LendingTree in 1996, launched the website in 1998, and took the company public in 2000 under the ticker symbol TREE. Over three decades, the company grew from mortgage comparisons to include credit cards, auto loans, insurance, and small business financing. LendingTree now works with more than 500 lenders nationwide.

Sudden death and leadership changes LendingTree said Lebda died on Sunday. Following the announcement, the company’s board named Scott Peyree, the president and chief operating officer, as the new CEO and president, effective immediately. Steve Ozonian, a longtime director, was appointed as the new chairman of the board.

“The news of losing Doug was devastating,” Peyree said in a statement. “But one of the most immediate impacts of his legacy is the strong management team he put in place at LendingTree.”

