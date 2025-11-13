Bandai Namco releases new trailer as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero prepares to debut on Switch 2 and Switch

Bandai Namco has rolled out the launch trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ahead of its arrival on both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the current Switch. The footage, released this week, gives a clearer look at how the long-running brawler has been adapted for the two systems. The game officially lands on 14 November.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero key features, gameplay details revealed Sparking! Zero marks the return of the Budokai Tenkaichi-style arena fighter, rebuilt with wider character rosters and smoother visual effects. The title pushes the “earth-shaking” feel of the old series forward, aiming for high-speed clashes and breakneck energy that stay close to the anime’s format.

Also Read | Akon's net worth explored as singer arrested in Georgia

What to expect from Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero The Switch and Switch 2 versions include the same core lineup: over 180 fighters pulled from Dragon Ball Z, Super, GT, and several feature films, per Nintendo Everything. Each comes with transformations, signature attacks, and the large-scale finishers the franchise is known for.

The trailer shows rapid 3D movement, beam duels, chase sequences, and the kind of impact shots that send characters across fields or into cliffsides. Local multiplayer supports up to six players on one console, while online modes allow head-to-head matchups. Wireless play remains an option by linking multiple systems.

Joy-Con motion inputs are included, letting players trigger abilities with gesture-based actions. Story routes cover key points from earlier arcs, with cutscenes told from eight different character viewpoints. There is also a creation mode where players craft their own match setups and share them online.

Also Read | As PS5 outsells every Xbox console ever, Microsoft faces hard gaming questions

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero editions and content breakdown Four purchase options are set for release:

Standard Edition – Base game.

Deluxe Edition – Base game, Season Pass (DLC 1–3), Season Pass bonus (Summon Shenron).

Ultimate Edition – Base game, Ultimate Upgrade Pack, Goku (Super) costume with Power Pole, remote voice set, two player card backgrounds, one customization item, Ultimate Edition bonus (Summon Super Shenron), plus the Season Pass.

Premium Edition – Base game, Ultimate Edition Upgrade Pack voucher, lenticular card, exclusive Sparking Zero diorama, exclusive cards, Steelbook, and metallic bookmark.

Season Pass content for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 will be available later, according to Bandai Namco, per the official website.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero releases for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Friday, 14 November.

FAQs When is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch? The game launches on 14 November for both platforms.

What does the new launch trailer show? It highlights core gameplay, fighters, story modes, and visual upgrades.

How many characters are included in Sparking! Zero? The base game features more than 180 fighters across the Dragon Ball series.