'Dream big but...': Tracee Ellis Ross reveals 3 powerful success tools to ‘become the CEO of your own life’

Tracee Ellis Ross, star of Girlfriends and Black‑ish and co‑CEO of Pattern Beauty, shares three life‑changing tools that helped her find purpose, build success, and inspire others to ‘become the CEO of your own life’.

LM US Desk
Updated12 Nov 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Tracee Ellis Ross is the co-CEO of Pattern Beauty.
Tracee Ellis Ross is the co-CEO of Pattern Beauty.(Getty Images via AFP)

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed three powerful tools that can help anyone "become the CEO of your own life". The 53-year-old, famous for her roles in TV series such as Girlfriends and Black-ish, is also the co-CEO of Pattern Beauty. She founded the haircare company in 2019.

Tracee Ellis Ross recently appeared on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast in an episode titled Become the CEO of Your Own Life: Tracee Ellis Ross on Scaling with Soul.

In the conversation, Tracee discussed in detail her journey with Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Good American, including how she kickstarted her business and the tools she utilised in life to understand her true purpose, CNBC reported.

Tracee Ellis Ross' 3 tools to ‘become the CEO of your own life’

Tracee shared that rather than talking about "how to get what you want," people should think that it is "more important to learn how to be who you are”. Later, she shared three tools that had a major impact on her life.

1. Assessing the scope of your dreams

Tracee shared that she used to watch her mother, Diana Ross, balance her professional and personal life while growing up. She added that Diana never missed breakfast with the children and usually recorded music at night after they went to sleep.

She learned during childhood that people should dream big, but at the same time, they must know "you’re the one that’s gonna be doing the work”.

People should dream "at a pace and in a way" that allows them to "actually maintain what it takes to do that.”

2. Finding purpose in life

Tracee suggested people should engage in self-reflection to understand what brings joy in their lives. According to her, individuals should keep asking themselves questions like how their day was, how they honor themselves, what all went well, and what did not.

Thereafter, people should write them on paper and circle the words that stand out as most important.

3. Learn to accept ‘no’

Highlighting how it took her almost a decade for her brand's products to go from the pitch to stores, Tracee said people should remain prepared to hear 'no' in life.

“I learned a process around no’s that has been instrumental in my entire life, but particularly as a business builder,” CNBC quoted Tracee as saying.

Post that, people should ask themselves questions regarding the plan. Once you start getting answers for these questions, "you get to get more clear each time," she stated.

FAQs

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross?

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish.

When did Tracee Ellis Ross launch her brand?

Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty in 2019.

What is Tracee Ellis Ross' age?

Tracee Ellis Ross turned 53 last month.

 
 
