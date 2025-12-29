Dunkin’ announces free coffee giveaway as it closes out the year: Here’s how to avail it

Dunkin’ has announced a large-scale promotional push to mark the transition into 2026, unveiling a week-long series of giveaways and offers aimed at customers navigating the final stretch of the year.

Get FREE coffees at Dunkin! Know more about the offer Branded as “proDUNKtivity” week, the initiative runs from 29 December to 2 January and includes free products, sweepstakes and daily surprises across the brand’s digital platforms.

The coffee chain said the campaign was designed to address what it described as the “holiday drag” — the period between Christmas and the New Year when routines falter and energy levels dip.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Dunkin’ said: “It’s our way of helping you power through the final stretch of the year. Honestly, if there was ever a week you deserve a pick-me-up, it’s this one.”

The headline offer arrives at the start of the week, with Dunkin’ confirming it is giving away one million coffees nationwide on Monday, 29 December. The scale of the giveaway has drawn attention across social media, with customers encouraged to act quickly due to limited availability.

How do you avail this offer? Access to the free coffee is being handled exclusively through Dunkin’s mobile ecosystem. Customers are required to use the Dunkin’ app and be signed in to a Dunkin’ Rewards account to redeem the offer.

The company has confirmed that the promotion applies to both hot and iced coffee, in any size, but will automatically expire once the one-million limit is reached.

Beyond the opening-day giveaway, Dunkin’ has outlined additional incentives scheduled throughout the week. On Wednesday, 31 December, the brand will launch a merchandise sweepstakes, offering fans a chance to win branded items.

The week concludes on Friday, 2 January, with a free classic doughnut available alongside the purchase of a beverage.

While only a handful of deals have been officially detailed, Dunkin’ has hinted that more surprises may be revealed as the week progresses. The company has directed customers to its Instagram and TikTok accounts, where further announcements are expected to be shared in real time.

The campaign reflects Dunkin’s growing emphasis on digital engagement and app-based promotions, a strategy that has increasingly replaced traditional in-store discounts. By limiting access to registered app users, the chain continues to strengthen its loyalty programme while driving traffic during a typically quieter retail period.

Also Read | Jubilant Food's Popeyes flexes growth muscle

The timing also aligns with broader efforts by food and beverage brands to capture consumer attention during the year-end lull, when many customers return to work while still in holiday mode. Dunkin’s approach blends practical incentives with a light-hearted tone, positioning coffee not just as a product but as a productivity tool during a sluggish week.