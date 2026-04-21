Dunkin' is giving away 1 million free coffees today — Here’s how to claim yours

Global coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin' has announced a promotional giveaway of up to one million free coffees for its rewards members on April 21. The offer is available through the brand’s mobile app and is subject to availability.
According to a report by USA TODAY, customers enrolled in the Dunkin' Rewards programme can access the deal starting 9 a.m. local time by applying the promo code “FREECOFFEE1” within the app.
To claim the free coffee, eligible users must log into the Dunkin' app and enter the specified code after the promotion goes live. The company has stated that customers will have a window of seven days to redeem the offer once it is added to their account.
However, the offer comes with certain restrictions. Cold brew beverages and extra-large hot coffees are excluded from the promotion. Additionally, the deal is limited to one free coffee per customer.
The company has also indicated that the offer is available only while supplies last, suggesting that not all users may be able to access it if demand exceeds the promotional cap.
This marks the second time in April that Dunkin' has rolled out a free coffee promotion. Earlier in the month, customers were able to claim a complimentary drink as part of an April Fools’ Day campaign.
Such promotional offers are typically aimed at boosting app engagement and rewarding loyalty programme members, though the company has not specified the broader strategy behind the current campaign.
Alongside the giveaway, Dunkin' has also introduced a range of items as part of its summer menu lineup. The seasonal offerings include beverages and snacks designed for warmer months.
The company has not announced whether these items will be available across all international markets, as menu offerings often vary by region.
Customers interested in the promotion are advised to ensure they are registered Dunkin' Rewards members and have access to the official app before attempting to redeem the offer. As the deal is limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, early participation may improve chances of securing the free coffee.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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