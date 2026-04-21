Dunkin' is giving away 1 million free coffees today — Here’s how to claim yours

Global coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin' has announced a promotional giveaway of up to one million free coffees for its rewards members on April 21. The offer is available through the brand’s mobile app and is subject to availability.

According to a report by USA TODAY, customers enrolled in the Dunkin' Rewards programme can access the deal starting 9 a.m. local time by applying the promo code “FREECOFFEE1” within the app.

How To Redeem The Offer

To claim the free coffee, eligible users must log into the Dunkin' app and enter the specified code after the promotion goes live. The company has stated that customers will have a window of seven days to redeem the offer once it is added to their account.

Advertisement

However, the offer comes with certain restrictions. Cold brew beverages and extra-large hot coffees are excluded from the promotion. Additionally, the deal is limited to one free coffee per customer.

Also Read | Donald Trump says no time for extending ceasefire with Iran

The company has also indicated that the offer is available only while supplies last, suggesting that not all users may be able to access it if demand exceeds the promotional cap.

Second Free Coffee Promotion This Month

This marks the second time in April that Dunkin' has rolled out a free coffee promotion. Earlier in the month, customers were able to claim a complimentary drink as part of an April Fools’ Day campaign.

Such promotional offers are typically aimed at boosting app engagement and rewarding loyalty programme members, though the company has not specified the broader strategy behind the current campaign.

Advertisement

New Additions To Dunkin’s Summer Menu

Alongside the giveaway, Dunkin' has also introduced a range of items as part of its summer menu lineup. The seasonal offerings include beverages and snacks designed for warmer months.

Also Read | Eminem marks 18 years of sobriety with post featuring milestone coin

Among the featured items are: Golden Hour Dunkin’ Refresher

Blueberry Breeze Dunkin’ Refresher

Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap

Beach Munchkins Bucket

Braided Apple Pie

Also Read | At least 18 killed, six injured in a massive explosion in firecracker unit in TN

The company has not announced whether these items will be available across all international markets, as menu offerings often vary by region.

What Customers Should Know

Customers interested in the promotion are advised to ensure they are registered Dunkin' Rewards members and have access to the official app before attempting to redeem the offer. As the deal is limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, early participation may improve chances of securing the free coffee.

Advertisement