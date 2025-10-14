'Ear grew back magically': Trump's memes go viral as netizens can't keep calm after POTUS slams Time magazine cover

US President Donald Trump is already miffed at the Time magazine, slamming the publication for ‘choosing the worst picture of him’ for their upcoming edition's cover photo. And now, netizens can't keep calm.

One X user hilariously claimed Trump's “ear magically grew back," – referring to the Pennsylvania assassination attempt – when was Trump shot in the ear– ahead of the Presidential Elections last year.

Social media has been flooded with reactions after Trump lambasted the American magazine, claiming the publication “disappeared his hair” in the picture.

While multiple netizens criticised Time and gave suggestions on what they felt could be a better picture for the cover photo of the magazine – several others posted the particular picture of Trump – stating that the POTUS would really ‘hate it’ if someone reshared the same, adding a wicked-face emoji.

Why is Trump mad at Times magazine? On Monday, Time unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming edition featuring Donald Trump – with the title in bold – ‘His Triumph’.

Although the POTUS said that the publication “wrote a relatively good story about him,” they “disappeared” his hair, with his photo looking like ‘something floating on top his head,' giving the appearance of a ‘floating crown.’

"They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Internet reacts “Donald Trump really really doesn’t like this photo, so whatever you do… don’t share it. He would HATE that,” one X user wrote, along with a wicked-face emoji – captioning the Time cover photo of Trump.

“Here's a picture Time should have used. Strong Tough and always Cool,” a second person commented, along with a picture of Trump in a suit.

“Trump was awake at 1:30 am rage posting about the photo Time used for their cover “the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They disappeared my hair… What are they doing and why?” Trump is finally realizing that he’s truly disgusting looking,” posted another user, who also happens to be a Democrat as per his X profile.

They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown.

Several other users reacted by posting memes.

