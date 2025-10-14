Eddie Murphy’s Being Eddie documentary to stream on Netflix: Release date and details inside

Netflix is all set to stream Being Eddie, a documentary based on the legend Eddie Murphy. It will premiere on 12 November. The documentary’s official synopsis, as per Deadline, states that no other actor has “dominated every facet of Hollywood” that he’s ventured into. The show is directed by Angus Wall, a two-time Oscar winner.

All about Being Eddie According to The Viewers' Perspective, Being Eddie explores it all, be it Eddie sharing the stage with Jerry Seinfeld at just 17 years of age or his entry into superstardom with Saturday Night Live, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek. Not just this, the documentary also moves beyond professional achievements and reflects on what “sustained his longevity.” The media portal also reported that the documentary shows the comedian as a “strategist” and not just a performer.

The synopsis of the documentary describes it as, “It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17 and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side,” as per Deadline.

The documentary includes appearances of Arsenio Hall, Brian Grazer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, and many others.

Director Angus Wall on Eddie Murphy The director of the documentary, Angus Wall, revealed to USA Today that Eddie knew himself from the beginning and has been on the “path of destiny” ever since he was a kid. Angus continued and shared that Murphy has a flexible mind, and his openness is “surprising.”

Wall, who started work on the documentary in 2019, set up cameras in Eddie’s home when COVID-19 hit the world. Angus said, “He is an artist where he can express himself through many different ways, not just through comedy or acting, but through music and all these different things.” He continued, “To me, the movie feels like those conversations, it feels like hanging out with him. He is exactly who he is in all situations. That said, he can become somebody else more easily than anybody I've ever seen.”

FAQs When will Being Eddie stream? Being Eddie will stream on 12 November.

Where can we watch Being Eddie? You can watch Being Eddie on Netflix.