Elden Ring’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch postponed to 2026 as FromSoftware works on improving game stability

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will not be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 this year, FromSoftware confirmed on 23 October. Originally planned for a 2025 release, this new version is meant to bring the award-winning RPG to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 - marking FromSoftware’s first release on a Nintendo console since Dark Souls: Remastered in 2018. But after the developer’s latest update, that will not be the case.

FromSoftware issues statement after delay In a short statement on X, the studio said it needs more time to make “game performance adjustments”.

“Regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, which was scheduled for release in 2025, we have determined that additional time is required for game performance adjustments, and we will therefore be changing the release to 2026,” the company wrote. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all users who have been looking forward to the release of this title.”

FromSoftware added that it is continuing to fine-tune the game to deliver it “in the best possible form.”

Here's why Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is being delayed The delay is not entirely unexpected. The game has already been shown running on the Switch 2 at various preview events, including Gamescom, where players reported frame rate dips and visual inconsistencies, according to Nintendo Everything. With the studio known for its detailed world design and demanding visuals, a delay for optimization is not surprising.

The studio has a history of prioritizing quality over release dates, and Elden Ring’s world design demands strong performance. Fixing the issues now may save players from the frustration of bugs or poor optimization later.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition: What delay means for other projects The delay could also impact The Duskbloods, FromSoftware’s new multiplayer project for the Switch 2, currently slated for 2026. If that title faces similar technical hurdles, another pushback is not out of the question.

For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to the Lands Between. FromSoftware says it is focused on ensuring Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition performs as smoothly as players expect - when it finally arrives in 2026.

FAQs Why was Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition delayed? FromSoftware said the Switch 2 version needs more time for “performance adjustments”.

When will Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition release? The game is now scheduled for a 2026 release.

Was Elden Ring playable on Switch 2 before the delay? Yes, it was shown at events like Gamescom, but faced criticism over frame rate issues.