Elon Musk and Grimes unfollow each other in latest chapter of breakdown in relations — a timeline

The relationship between tech billionaire Elon Musk and his former partner, singer Grimes, reached a fever point some days ago when it was noticed by an intrepid observer that the latter was no longer following Musk on X.

Grimes responded to a post on the matter and clarified the situation from her side:

“For context I'm just living my life. He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, i am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship timeline The relationship between Elon Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) goes back to 2018, when their names were first linked to each other, as per People magazine. They had their first child, a son – the uniquely named X Æ A-12 – in May 2020. They have two more children together – a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl (born December 2021) and a son named Techno Mechanicus (born June 2022).

However, their relationship was rocky and went through several ups and downs. There were break-ups and reunions and periods of separation. According to cafemom.com, the couple broke up in 2021, but continued co-parenting their children.

In October 2023, the Canadian singer filed a petition seeking parental rights upon her three kids. Next year, in November, she revealed that she is not releasing new music as she is involved in a custody battle with her ex.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love if my life as he comes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience),” the songstress posted on X.

Recent spats between the former couple Grimes and Musk had a very public fallout when the SpaceX founder took their youngest son to the White House and had him pictured with President Donald Trump. She took to X and claimed that she did not know about her son’s visit to the Oval Office and disapproved of him being exposed to the spotlight.

She continued to criticize Musk for bringing their children into public glare repeatedly and even talked about ‘begging’ him to keep the children out of the spotlight. With the recent unfollowing on X, it seems like the two are not likely to find common ground in the near future.

FAQs How many children do Elon Musk and Grimes have together? They have three children – two sons and a daughter.

What is the original name of Grimes? Her original name is Claire Elise Boucher.