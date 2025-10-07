Elon Musk says his AI company will launch a ‘great AI-generated’ video game in 2026

Elon Musk said his AI company, xAI, plans to launch a video game before next year ends. The news got a lot of attention online, but many gamers are not sure it will really happen. Musk commented after fans shared AI-generated gameplay clips created with Grok, his company’s chatbot. Many users pointed out that the footage looked artificial and incomplete.

Musk’s AI game promise Musk said that his AI company plans to release a game “before the end of next year”, putting the launch window close to the same time as Grand Theft Auto 6. The claim came after Grok users shared short AI-made videos that tried to mimic first-person shooter gameplay.

However, the videos were not actual gameplay, just AI-generated footage without any real player input. Many online users mocked the quality, calling the project unrealistic.

Gamers react with skepticism While Musk described the upcoming title as an example of Grok’s creative potential, most reactions were critical. Many said the visuals looked awkward and empty, pointing out the “uncanny valley” feel common in AI-made videos. Others suggested that Musk was trying to distract attention from his ongoing controversies and business challenges.

Gamers also questioned how an AI-powered project could be finished in a single year, particularly without a definite genre, story, or playable prototype. Even small games normally require years of planning, creation, and testing.

Unclear details and doubts So far, Musk has not said what kind of game Grok will make, or who will develop it. The announcement follows other major claims made by him in recent years that have yet to be fulfilled. For the time being, many in the gaming community view the news as just another ambitious vision that may never be executed.

FAQs What did Elon Musk say about making a video game? He said his AI company would release a game before the end of 2026.

What is Grok? Grok is Musk’s AI chatbot platform, developed by his company xAI.