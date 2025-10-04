Elon Musk supports Tim Burchett’s decision to question Netflix about Dead End: Paranormal Park: ‘Good’

Elon Musk recently encouraged the mass cancellation of Netflix subscriptions after the streaming giant faced backlash over a trans character in the animated series, Dead End: Paranormal Park. After Rep. Tim Burchett vowed to question Netflix officials about their “agenda” regarding the series, Tesla CEO publicly supported him on X, formerly Twitter.

Elon Musk pushes for committee investigation into Netflix show Netflix officials will appear before a congressional committee to face questions about the streamer’s treatment and presentation of transgender characters, according to Deadline.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a member of the DOGE subcommittee, said the matter was of concern because Dead End: Paranormal Park had been listed as appropriate for viewers aged seven and older, as per The Guardian.

Elon Musk praised Burchett's commitment by reposting a brief clip of his statement on X. “Good”, Musk simply captioned the post.

Tim Burchett’s plan for Netflix While Burchett called for a committee investigation of the matter, he was unsure which committee would be fit to handle it. “I’m going to follow up with my folks after we get off, and we’ll call them and say, ‘Which committee can they be brought in front of?’ I think what we have to look at, who regulates the FCC, and since it’s cable, does that count?” Burchett said on conservative Benny Johnson’s podcast, as per Deadline.

“We need to find out what their agenda is and why they’re pushing this stuff. Because, from what I understand, that little cartoon is apparently the number one-rated cartoon they have on their show. I haven’t seen it. It looks kind of like claymation or something, I’m not really sure,” Burchett added.

Netflix faced backlash after rightwing activist account Libs of TikTok posted a clip from Dead End: Paranormal Park, where the character Barney identifies as transgender, on X.

FAQs Who is the creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park? Hamish Steele is the creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park.

