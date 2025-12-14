Elon Musk hits back at Newsom Press Office’s ‘your daughter hates you’ remark: ‘You’re referring to my son’

Elon Musk is embroiled in a public dispute with Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office regarding the tech billionaire's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The tension began after Musk's America PAC reposted a clip of Newsom on The Ezra Klein Show, where the governor stated, “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have.” Newsom made the remark while discussing transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

Governor’s office hits back Newsom’s press office responded sharply on X, the platform Musk owns, writing, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Musk responds to the comments Musk replied with a strong statement, rejecting the characterization of Vivian as his daughter. He wrote, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”