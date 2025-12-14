Subscribe

Elon Musk hits back at Newsom Press Office’s ‘your daughter hates you’ remark: ‘You’re referring to my son’

Elon Musk clashed with Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office after Newsom highlighted his pro-trans legislation. Musk rejected references to his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, and defended his other children, sparking a heated public exchange on X.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published14 Dec 2025, 12:55 AM IST
Advertisement
The controversy escalated online between Elon Musk and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office regarding Musk’s transgender child, Vivian Jenna Wilson.
The controversy escalated online between Elon Musk and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office regarding Musk’s transgender child, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Elon Musk is embroiled in a public dispute with Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office regarding the tech billionaire's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The tension began after Musk's America PAC reposted a clip of Newsom on The Ezra Klein Show, where the governor stated, “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have.” Newsom made the remark while discussing transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

Governor’s office hits back

Newsom’s press office responded sharply on X, the platform Musk owns, writing, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Advertisement

Musk responds to the comments

Musk replied with a strong statement, rejecting the characterization of Vivian as his daughter. He wrote, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

Pinned post on gender identity

Further emphasizing his views, Musk pinned a post on his X profile stating, “If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump downplays Epstein photos: ‘Everybody knew him… that’s no big deal’
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsTrendingElon Musk hits back at Newsom Press Office’s ‘your daughter hates you’ remark: ‘You’re referring to my son’
Read Next Story