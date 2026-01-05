Elon Musk's picture of dinner with Donald Trump, Melania goes viral; Tesla boss says '2026 is going to be amazing'.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the person considered the backbone of Trump's successful presidential campaign, shared a picture on Tuesday (local time) of his dinner with US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, sending social media into a frenzy.

"Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS," the Tesla boss said in his post on X, adding, "2026 is going to be amazing!"

The picture suggests a renewed closeness between the two friends who had a public falling out last year over Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. The fact that their relationship had improved from those lows were evident during the funeral of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. Musk had then also posted a picture with the US President, with the caption, "For Charlie".

Musk keeps backing Trump Despite their fallout, Musk has been backing key policies of Trump, including the action on alleged child daycare frauds in Minnesota.

He has also publicly backed the Trump administration on their strikes in Venezuela and shared posts making fun of the Latin American country's captured President, Nicolas Maduro.

Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, has also announced that it will be providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through 3 February amid the ongoing crisis in the country.

"It is heartwarming to see so many Venezuelans celebrating their country freed from a brutal tyrant," Musk said in another post on X.

Musk under fire over Grok generating 'vulgar content' Musk's photo with the US President and the First Lady comes amid Grok, the AI chatbot created by his company xAI, inviting controversy after it began acting on user requests on X to turn photos of individuals into sexualised versions of the same without the subject's consent.