Epstein acquaintance, Wall Street honcho Jeffrey Leeds accuses wife of affair in ugly $100 million divorce case

Jeffrey Leeds, a private equity honcho and Jeffrey Epstein acquaintance, is battling a vicious, high-stakes divorce with his much younger wife, Elizabeth.

The 69-year-old has accused his wife, 43, of having a long affair with, and being impregnated by, Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, 66, among other bitter accusations about paramours, sex toys and misspent millions.

According to The New York Post, their divorce, unfolding in three states – Florida, Wyoming and Manhattan, has at stake $100 million in real estate alone.

Their “acrimonious” split has dragged on for months now; Jeffrey filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2025. Days later, Elizabeth, who had taken their two young kids and moved to Wyoming four months earlier, filed her own case against him in the Equality State.

They married in a March 2012 Manhattan ceremony. At the time, Jeffrey gave his new bride $1 million to use as she wished. His Leeds Equity Partners has more than $4 billion in assets under management.

The husband’s current net worth is unclear, but a prenup indicated he had $90 million in assets before they married.

What has Jeffrey Leeds accused Elizabeth of? “You sneaked out the day I left to f–k that idiot loser,” Jeffery wrote to Elizabeth, according to The Post, citing a February 2025 email exchange. He also referred to her unnamed lover as a “loser grifter real estate mogul” in another message.

According to court filings, the husband claimed his wife used marital money to plunge more than $275,000 into one of Tawil’s businesses in Mozambique, to pay for her beau’s household staff of 21, and to buy “erotic gifts”.

“Just leave us alone and come visit every now and then. You’re a part-time mother anyway,” he once texted her, referencing their two kids.

“Stop leaving your ‘watercolors’ of c–ksucking around where the kids can see them and your crotchless underwear on the floor for everyone to see and your anal lubricant around,” he added bitterly.

Leeds' Epstein connection Jeffrey Leeds' name appeared in the Justice Department’s Epstein document dump dozens of times, and was quoted in a now infamous 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein titled “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.”

“You may read about Jeffrey in the social columns, but there is much more to him than that,” Leeds gushed about the pedophile. “He’s a talented money manager and an extremely hardworking person with broad interests.”

However, Leeds has not been accused of any misconduct in connection with Epstein.

His lawyer, Peter Trombadore, said, “Mr Leeds had no professional or personal relationship with Epstein.” “No one has suggested otherwise. Any such claims would be utterly false and defamatory.”

The two “may have met in passing, though Mr Leeds has no recollection of any such meeting,” the attorney added.

Elizabeth counter attacks Leeds Elizabeth, in her Palm Beach County filings, claimed that her estranged husband has “exerted financial warfare” upon her. She also claimed that he is harassing her friends, including Tawil and New York jeweller Anne Baker, with unnecessary and intimidating subpoenas.

Jeffrey has “stalked” his spouse, and screamed at and followed her during one of their kids’ school events, Elizabeth alleged.

“Throughout these proceedings, the husband has sent text messages . . . of naked photographs he has taken of her to harass and embarrass her,” she claimed in court papers.