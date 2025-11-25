Erika Kirk breaks silence on emotional JD Vance hug, says critics ‘need a hug themselves’

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, did not plan on becoming the center of a rumor storm, but a single hug - caught on camera at a Turning Point USA event - pushed her straight into it. It happened on 29 October at the University of Mississippi, where she greeted US Vice President JD Vance during an emotional appearance.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed just weeks earlier while taking part in an event at Utah Valley University.

Erika finally addressed the matter during an interview on Megyn Kelly’s tour stop in Arizona on 24 November. She sounded tired of the whispers and even more tired of strangers dissecting her body language frame by frame.

Erika Kirk talks about the viral hug with JD Vance When the Megyn Kelly audience pressed her about the clip, Kirk did not hide her annoyance.

“Please,” she said. “So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” she added.

She walked Kelly through the moment, as if rewinding a tape. She further added, “I'm walking over, he's walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says he's so proud of you. And I say, God bless you. And I touch the back of his head.”

She didn’t deny the gesture and went on to explain it further. “Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, God bless you. That's just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead again. That, to me, shows that you need a hug more than anyone else,” she said.

On seeing her late husband’s traits in JD Vance During the TPUSA event, she told the crowd that Vance reminded her of Charlie in certain ways. She stressed the distinction immediately: “No one will ever replace my husband. However, I do recognize some similarities between my husband and JD- in Vice President JD Vance. I truly do. That is why I feel so fortunate to introduce him this evening (sic).”

Since Charlie’s death, she has been playing the role as CEO of Turning Point USA. The organization continues to spotlight his legacy, and President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Honor posthumously.

FAQs Why did the hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance go viral? Viewers misinterpreted an emotional moment as a romantic one.

What did Erika Kirk say about the gesture? She said her “love language is touch” and critics “need a hug.”