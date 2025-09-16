Erika Kirk shares emotional video of Charlie Kirk recounting their first meeting to daughter: ‘My favourite love story’

Erika Kirk shared a deeply personal moment with her late husband, Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. On Monday, she posted a video showing Charlie telling their young daughter how he first met her mother. The clip quickly captured hearts, earning nearly 2.5 million likes within 10 hours. In the video, Charlie sits in a booth at what he calls Bill’s Burgers, likely Bill’s Bar & Burger in New York City, holding their toddler daughter on his lap.

Erika Kirk remembers husband Charlie “Story time: We’re at Bill’s Burgers in New York City, and right near this very table was the first time Dada met Mama,” he begins. He goes on: “And it started as a job interview. I was asking all these questions, asking all these questions: philosophy, religion, Jesus, and then I realized Mama was beautiful and smart and elegant and Christ-like, and so I said ‘forget this job interview, I want to date you.’ I said, ‘I have enough friends,’ and that’s where your journey started.” Erika captioned the video, “My favorite love story.”

Life together and a lasting legacy According to Fox News, Charlie and Erika had first met in 2018 at the restaurant. On September 5, 2023, Erika marked five years since that first meeting, recalling their conversation about theology, philosophy, and politics, and how Charlie declared, “I’m going to date you.” The couple got engaged in December 2020 and married in May 2021.

Following Charlie’s tragic death, Erika spoke publicly about his legacy. “Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” she said. “And one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr," Erika added.

She further revealed that Charlie’s favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 5:25: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”

