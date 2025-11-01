Disney moves ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to X as YouTube TV blackout frustrates fans

In a move to reach frustrated fans caught in the middle of a corporate standoff, ESPN has announced that its hit sports show College GameDay will be streamed live on the social-media platform X.

Advertisement

ESPN streams ‘College GameDay’ on X amid Disney–YouTube TV dispute

The decision comes as parent company Disney continues to battle YouTube TV over a carriage dispute that has led to a blackout of Disney-owned channels on the popular streaming service.

According to ESPN, College GameDay is one of its most popular and longest-running programmes. Last week’s broadcast attracted 2.5 million viewers between 9 a.m. and noon, climbing to 3.2 million viewers in its final hour after midday.

Also Read | YouTube will automatically upscale your videos to 4K resolution using AI

The network also confirmed that the episode marked its most-watched ninth-week broadcast ever, reflecting the programme’s continued appeal despite changing viewing habits.

ESPN said it made the decision to stream College GameDay freely on X “with fans in mind,” acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the ongoing blackout.

In a statement, Disney said, “We understand the frustration that some fans are feeling about missing out, so we are making this gesture with them in mind.” The move ensures that football fans can continue watching the show without needing a cable, satellite, or YouTube TV subscription.

Advertisement

What is College GameDay? The programme, which has aired every Saturday morning during the college football season since 1987, has become a fixture in American sports culture.

Sponsored by The Home Depot, it features a mix of analysis, live coverage, and spirited fan engagement. The show has recently gained additional popularity thanks to the inclusion of energetic sports host Pat McAfee, whose following on X will serve as a key distribution point for the stream. Fans can also watch via the ESPN mobile app.

Disney’s decision to expand College GameDay’s reach reflects the growing tension between traditional broadcasters and digital distributors. As more viewers move towards streaming, disputes over pricing and content rights are becoming common.

Earlier this year, ESPN also launched a new streaming service that offers all of its channel content to viewers without a traditional TV subscription — a notable shift after years of defending cable bundles.

Advertisement