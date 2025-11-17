Extreme floods have led to significant reduction in rice yields over the last 30 years: Study

A new study has shed light on the catastrophic impact of climate change on food security. The deadly effect of climate change on the availability, accessibility and quality of food is well-documented. A recent paper published in Science Advances has revealed how floods are significantly reducing global rice yields. The paper also claimed that since 2000, yield losses have increased because of more frequent extreme floods, a trend that is predicted to continue.

The paper studied the impact of rice crop submergence on yield losses from 1980 to 2015. Worldwide, these floods caused a reduction in annual rice yield by 4.3%, with China’s East Coast experiencing 14% losses, the paper revealed.

The research builds on the fact that the increasing occurrence of climate-related disasters, like famines and floods, has placed a lot of pressure on rice yields. As climate change accelerates, it will lead to more extreme weather events, putting the stability of future rice production at great risk.

Shocking results The researchers found the results “very shocking”. Zhi Li, the lead author of the paper and assistant professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, told ABC News, “That's a huge impact." He added that such losses could affect local food security.

Continued losses could eventually destabilise the price of rice globally, Li explained to ABC News. "Any large shock of any type can have implications for the food system. And if price goes up, people can't afford food,” Anna Josephson, associate professor at the University of Arizona's department of agriculture and applied economics, told ABC News.

Prevention and solution The findings of the paper underscore the need for flood-resistant rice cultivars to alleviate risks and support global food security, and apply adaptation strategies against both flood and drought-related rice yield losses.

The latest study emphasised the implications of rice-killing floods, assessing their causal impact on rice yield. According to the study, these events, which involve total crop submergence for seven or more days, are most prevalent in the Amazon, Yangtze, and Mekong River Basin.

FAQs Where was the paper published? It was published in Science Advances.

What did the research say? It highlighted the impact of extreme flooding on rice yields.