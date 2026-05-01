Miami Grand Prix 2026: Date, schedule, drivers and more details as F1 returns to South Florida

The Formula 1 World Championship returns to action this weekend in South Florida as the highly anticipated 2026 Miami Grand Prix gets underway. After more than a month without racing due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, teams and drivers are set to compete at the Miami International Autodrome for the fifth edition of this signature event.
Mercedes has dominated the early stages of the season with three consecutive victories, yet the extended break and recent regulation updates have provided Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull with valuable time to refine their packages. As McLaren looks to extend its winning streak at the track and stars like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton aim to reclaim the top step of the podium, all eyes will be on this exciting sprint weekend.
The 57-lap main race is set for Sunday, May 3, at 4 PM ET. Notably, there is also a shorter 19-lap sprint race on Saturday, May 2, at 12 PM ET.
The Miami International Autodrome sits around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 3.363-mile layout weaves through parking lots and private roads near the Miami Dolphins’ home. Even though it’s officially a street circuit, it avoids public roads entirely. Drivers tackle 19 corners and three long straights, with lap times usually around 90 seconds.
Friday, May 1: Practice 1 from 12 PM ET to 1:30 PM ET, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30 PM ET
Saturday, May 2: Sprint Race at 12 PM ET, then Grand Prix Qualifying at 4 PM ET
Sunday, May 3: Miami Grand Prix at 4 PM ET
Every session streams live on Apple TV. Fans can pick the Sky Sports UK feed or the official F1 TV broadcast. Live on-board cameras for all 22 drivers are available throughout practice, qualifying, and both races.
Max Verstappen won the first two editions for Red Bull in 2022 and 2023. McLaren has owned the event lately, with Lando Norris taking his maiden F1 victory here in 2024 and teammate Oscar Piastri winning in 2025. Past podium stars also include Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell.
A record 22 drivers will line up for the first time.
Mercedes – Kimi Antonelli, George Russell
Ferrari – Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton
McLaren – Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri
Haas – Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon
Alpine – Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto
Red Bull – Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls – Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad
Audi – Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg
Williams – Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon
Cadillac – Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll