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Miami Grand Prix 2026: Date, schedule, drivers and more details as F1 returns to South Florida

Miami GP 2026: Mercedes started 2026 with three straight wins, George Russell in Australia, then Kimi Antonelli in China and Japan. A month-long break after the Middle East races were cancelled has given Ferrari and McLaren time to adapt to the new regulations. Expect a close battle up front.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 May 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Fans line the edges of the street as McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during a fan event showcasing past McLaren cars, ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race.
Fans line the edges of the street as McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during a fan event showcasing past McLaren cars, ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race.(AP)
AI Quick Read

The Formula 1 World Championship returns to action this weekend in South Florida as the highly anticipated 2026 Miami Grand Prix gets underway. After more than a month without racing due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, teams and drivers are set to compete at the Miami International Autodrome for the fifth edition of this signature event.

Mercedes has dominated the early stages of the season with three consecutive victories, yet the extended break and recent regulation updates have provided Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull with valuable time to refine their packages. As McLaren looks to extend its winning streak at the track and stars like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton aim to reclaim the top step of the podium, all eyes will be on this exciting sprint weekend.

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When is the Miami Grand Prix in 2026?

The 57-lap main race is set for Sunday, May 3, at 4 PM ET. Notably, there is also a shorter 19-lap sprint race on Saturday, May 2, at 12 PM ET.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli leads 2026 F1 standings after Japanese Grand Prix win at Suzuka

Where is the Miami Grand Prix track located?

The Miami International Autodrome sits around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 3.363-mile layout weaves through parking lots and private roads near the Miami Dolphins’ home. Even though it’s officially a street circuit, it avoids public roads entirely. Drivers tackle 19 corners and three long straights, with lap times usually around 90 seconds.

What is the Miami Grand Prix schedule for 2026?

Friday, May 1: Practice 1 from 12 PM ET to 1:30 PM ET, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30 PM ET

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Saturday, May 2: Sprint Race at 12 PM ET, then Grand Prix Qualifying at 4 PM ET

Sunday, May 3: Miami Grand Prix at 4 PM ET

Also Read | F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP 2026 amid conflict: Updated schedule

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix in the US?

Every session streams live on Apple TV. Fans can pick the Sky Sports UK feed or the official F1 TV broadcast. Live on-board cameras for all 22 drivers are available throughout practice, qualifying, and both races.

What is the Miami Grand Prix race history?

Max Verstappen won the first two editions for Red Bull in 2022 and 2023. McLaren has owned the event lately, with Lando Norris taking his maiden F1 victory here in 2024 and teammate Oscar Piastri winning in 2025. Past podium stars also include Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell.

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Which drivers will race in the 2026 Miami Grand Prix?

A record 22 drivers will line up for the first time.

Mercedes – Kimi Antonelli, George Russell

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton

McLaren – Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Haas – Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon

Alpine – Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto

Red Bull – Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls – Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad

Audi – Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg

Williams – Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon

Cadillac – Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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