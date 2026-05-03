F1 race today: New start time confirmed for Miami Grand Prix 2026 following weather concerns; check details

The 2026 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday (May 3) has been rescheduled due to weather concerns. The F1 race organisers have officially brought forward the start by three hours in response to forecasts predicting heavy afternoon rainstorms. The adjustment ensure the race can run in the safest possible conditions while protecting drivers, spectators, and track personnel from potential weather-related delays.
The fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix was originally scheduled to begin at 4 PM local time but will now get underway at 1 PM. With significant rain expected later in the day, the early start is expected to provide the widest possible window for completing all 57 laps without major interruptions or red-flag periods.
The change follows detailed discussions between the FIA, Formula 1 and the Miami Grand Prix promoter. “Following discussions between FIA, F1 and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time,” said the FIA, Formula 1 and Miami Grand Prix in a statement.
“This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the Grand Prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff.”
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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