F1 race today: New start time confirmed for Miami Grand Prix 2026 following weather concerns; check details

The 2026 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday (May 3) has been rescheduled due to weather concerns. The F1 race organisers have officially brought forward the start by three hours in response to forecasts predicting heavy afternoon rainstorms. The adjustment ensure the race can run in the safest possible conditions while protecting drivers, spectators, and track personnel from potential weather-related delays.
The fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix was originally scheduled to begin at 4 PM local time but will now get underway at 1 PM. With significant rain expected later in the day, the early start is expected to provide the widest possible window for completing all 57 laps without major interruptions or red-flag periods.
The change follows detailed discussions between the FIA, Formula 1 and the Miami Grand Prix promoter. “Following discussions between FIA, F1 and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time,” said the FIA, Formula 1 and Miami Grand Prix in a statement.
“This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the Grand Prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff.”
(More to follow)